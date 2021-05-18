Kashmir, Today's Paper
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 19, 2021, 12:36 AM

KU holds condolence meet to mourn faculty member's demise

Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 19, 2021, 12:36 AM
Kashmir University. File Photo
Vice Chancellor  University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad, faculty members and other functionaries of the varsity Tuesday condoled the demise of Mustahson Farooq Fazili, Associate Professor, Department of Zoology, who passed away on Monday.

A statement of KU issued here said that at an online condolence meeting organised by Kashmir University Teachers Association (KUTA), Prof Talat described Fazili as a dedicated teacher and a humble soul.

“The entire university stands in complete solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” he said, praying for eternal peace to the departed soul.

Prof Talat reiterated that the university was committed to help the families of deceased faculty members.

Dean Academic Affairs Prof Shabir Bhat, Registrar Nisar Ahmad Mir and KUTA President Manzoor A Chachoo also condoled Fazili’s demise.

