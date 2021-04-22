'Pattan murder case solved; 2 arrested'

Police on Thursday said that they solved the murder case of a 35-year-old man in Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district by arresting his wife and her accomplice.

Addressing a news conference at Pattan, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla, Rayees Bhat said that on March 22, the deceased person Muhammad Altaf Malik’s brother gave a written application that he suspected that his brother had not died accidentally or of natural death and suspected that he had been murdered.

Malik’s body had been spotted near his cowshed at Renji, Pattan on March 9.

The wife of the deceased claimed that his death was accidental after which he was laid to rest at a local graveyard at Renji Pattan.

However, following the claim of Malik’s brother, District Magistrate Baramulla issued an order for the exhumation of the body.

“The body was exhumed and autopsy conducted at Government Medical College Baramulla. The autopsy revealed that the death was not natural,” the SSP Baramulla said.

Following the autopsy report a murder case was registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Police Station Pattan.

The SSP Baramulla said that after the new dimension to the case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by an SDPO was constituted.

“The investigation team with the help of human intelligence as well as technical support, got lead about the involvement of the deceased man’s wife,” he said. “During sustained questioning, the wife of the deceased disclosed that she committed the crime along with a local resident Ghulam Muhammad.”

As per the investigation officer, the duo had hatched a conspiracy and on the fateful night hit Malik in the head, causing his death.

Later they took the body to a nearby cowshed as if he had died after slipping.

“Both the accused have been arrested and the weapon of offence recovered,” the SSP Baramulla said.