Editor's Picks, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: April 22, 2021, 11:12 PM

'Pattan murder case solved; 2 arrested'

The wife of the deceased claimed that his death was accidental after which he was laid to rest at a local graveyard at Renji Pattan.
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: April 22, 2021, 11:12 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Police on Thursday said that they solved the murder case of a 35-year-old man in Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district by arresting his wife and her accomplice.

Addressing a news conference at Pattan, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla, Rayees Bhat said that on March 22, the deceased person Muhammad Altaf Malik’s brother gave a written application that he suspected that his brother had not died accidentally or of natural death and suspected that he had been murdered.

Trending News
File Photo

COVID-19 surge: Curfew announced in J&K from 8 pm tonight till Monday morning

File Photo of G A Mir

J&K Congress asks workers to help needy amid spike in COVID-19 infections

File Photo

Kashmir Chamber defers polls to Executive Committee in view of COVID-19 surge

Representational Image

Pedestrian injured after hit by three-wheeler in north Kashmir's Lolab

Malik’s body had been spotted near his cowshed at Renji, Pattan on March 9.

The wife of the deceased claimed that his death was accidental after which he was laid to rest at a local graveyard at Renji Pattan.

However, following the claim of Malik’s brother, District Magistrate Baramulla issued an order for the exhumation of the body.

Latest News
File: Aman Farooq/ GK

2030 fresh covid-19 cases, 15 deaths reported in J&K

GK File/Aman Farooq

COVID-19 vaccination to be free for people aged 18-45 in J&K

Representational Photo

Delhi HC asks Centre about preparedness to deal with COVID-19 second wave peak, terms mounting cases a 'Tsunami'

Representational Image [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Trapped in snowfall, 20 nomadic families provided help in J&K's Kathua

“The body was exhumed and autopsy conducted at Government Medical College Baramulla. The autopsy revealed that the death was not natural,” the SSP Baramulla said.

Following the autopsy report a murder case was registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Police Station Pattan.

The SSP Baramulla said that after the new dimension to the case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by an SDPO was constituted.

“The investigation team with the help of human intelligence as well as technical support, got lead about the involvement of the deceased man’s wife,” he said. “During sustained questioning, the wife of the deceased disclosed that she committed the crime along with a local resident Ghulam Muhammad.”

As per the investigation officer, the duo had hatched a conspiracy and on the fateful night hit Malik in the head, causing his death.

Later they took the body to a nearby cowshed as if he had died after slipping.

“Both the accused have been arrested and the weapon of offence recovered,” the SSP Baramulla said.

Tagged in , ,
Related News