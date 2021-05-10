Prof Mubashir is Head of KU's Pharmaceutical Sciences Department

Prof Mubashir Hussain Masoodi was Monday appointed as the new Head of University of Kashmir’s Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences.

A statement of KU issued here said that Prof Masoodi holds PhD (2007) in Pharmaceutical Chemistry from Jamia Hamdard University New Delhi and a postdoctoral fellowship from National Center for Natural Products Research, University of Mississippi, USA (2013-14).

The statement said that Prof Masoodi has around 20 years of teaching experience and is recipient of several national and international fellowships and awards, including Indo-US UGC Raman Postdoctoral Fellowship, Young Scientist Award-2010 by J&K State Council for Science and Technology and best publication award by Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association, Mumbai.

It said that he has carried out major research projects sanctioned by AYUSH, UGC and published more than 75 research papers in peer-reviewed, national and international journals.