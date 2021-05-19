Srinagar Jammu highway closed for repair work

Vehicular traffic on Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained suspended due to repair works on Wednesday.

Officials said sub contractor companies of National Highway Authority of India (NH1A) carried out execution work at various places between Banihal and Nashri on Wednesday.

The authorities had already issued orders in which it has been claimed that for necessary repairs and maintenance of the highway on every week on Wednesday Srinagar Jammu National Highway will remain shut for vehicular traffic from Jawahar tunnel to Jakhani Udhampur.

The order is being implemented strictly by the concerned authorities for affecting and ensuring hassle free environment of work to contractor companies engaged by NH1A to upgrade two lane old Jammu Srinagar National Highway alignments into four lanes from Banihal to Jakhani in Udhampur.

A traffic police officer informed that subcontractor companies engaged by NHIA pressed heavy machinery for excavation and earth cutting at Magarkote Seri Maroog Panthyal Chamba and various other places between Banihal and Nashri. He said traffic was stopped at Qaziqund and Udhampur.

Subject to fair weather and better road condition LMVs (Passenger) shall be allowed from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa). However TCU Jammu/Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic. With cut off timing fixed for LMVs from Nagrota (Jammu) 7am to 12pm from Jakheni (Udhampur) 8am to 1 and from Zig (Qazigund) 8 to 12pm.

Load carriers shall be allowed towards Jammu from zig Qaziqund after assessing traffic situation on highway.

No vehicle shall be allowed before and after cut off timing.