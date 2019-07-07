Training programme on Climate Change to be organised in Srinagar

A three-day State level media sensitisation workshop is being organized at Srinagar from July 9 to 11

The inaugural session of the workshop would be addressed by Vijay Kumar, Advisor to Governor, J&K State, B. Siddhartha Kumar, IFS, PCCF & Director, Department of Ecology Environment and Remote Sensing, J&K, Sonam Lotus, Director, India Meteorological Department, Srinagar and SonamWangchuk, Founder and Advisor, The Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL).

The workshop is being jointly organized by Centre for Media Studies (CMS), Indian Himalayas Climate Adaptation Programme (IHCAP) of Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), and Department of Science and Technology (DST).

“The objective of the workshop is to brainstorm and share experiences on environment reporting with a special focus on climate change. The three–day event will revolve around the sensitisation of media persons in the area of climate change and to engage media persons in dialogues on climate change adaptation. During the workshop, experts from environment, agriculture, wildlife and earth sciences will be speaking on science and policy related to climate change and adaptation initiatives in context of Jammu & Kashmir,” the organisers said in a statement.

“The real challenge of climate change reporting is to connect changes occurring at the local level with climate science and policies. We are trying to build this capacity among journalists,” stated P N Vasanti, Director General, CMS, New Delhi.