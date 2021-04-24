Khanyar declared Containment Zone

The district administration Srinagar on Saturday declared Khanyar area as a Containment Zone after 50 positive cases were detected from the area in last two days.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz Asad in a tweet said that over 50 positive cases were detected during mass sampling in Khanyar area in last two days.

He added that after detection of cases, Khanyar area has been declared as Containment Zone. “Over 50 Positive cases reported from Khanyar area during mass sampling in last two days. Therefore, Khanyar is hereby notified as Containment zone. Pl cooperate with the field staff. Let’s #BreakTheChain,” DC Srinagar tweeted