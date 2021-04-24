Srinagar, Today's Paper
KNO
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 25, 2021, 2:35 AM

Khanyar declared Containment Zone

Over 50 positive cases detected in 2 days
KNO
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 25, 2021, 2:35 AM
File photo
File photo

The district administration Srinagar on Saturday declared Khanyar area as a Containment Zone after 50 positive cases were detected from the area in last two days.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz Asad in a tweet said that over 50 positive cases were detected during mass sampling in Khanyar area in last two days.

Trending News
Representational Image

Three residential houses gutted in Kulgam blaze

Kashmir University. File Photo

KU postpones all offline exams till May 2; main campus to remain closed till Wednesday

File/ GK [Image for representational purpose only]

Seven more die after contracting COVID-19 in Srinagar; J&K toll 2,133

File Photo

Air travellers asked to confirm COVID-19 test validity with airlines to avoid confusion

He added that after detection of cases, Khanyar area has been declared as Containment Zone. “Over 50 Positive cases reported from Khanyar area during mass sampling in last two days. Therefore, Khanyar is hereby notified as Containment zone. Pl cooperate with the field staff. Let’s #BreakTheChain,” DC Srinagar tweeted

Tagged in , ,
Related News