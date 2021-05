Residents of Khonakhan Dalgate have expressed gratitude to PDD authorities for speedy restoration of power supply in the area.

A delegation of residents said the transformer feeding the area developed technical snag today. “In view of Ramadhan, the concerned PDD officials replaced the transformer and restored power supply to the area within hours. We express gratitude to AEE Sheema, JE Athar, and field staff headed by Inspector Muhammad Ashraf,” they said.