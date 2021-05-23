Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 24, 2021, 12:56 AM

KP leader thanks Jammu hospital after recovery

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 24, 2021, 12:56 AM
GK File Photo
GK File Photo

Kashmiri Pandit leader and Bharatiya Janata Party’s J&K incharge political affairs and feedback, Ashwani Chrungoo Sunday thanked Super Speciality Hospital, Jammu after being discharged.

In a statement issued here, Chrungoo said, “Consequent upon my discharge from the Super Speciality Hospital, Jammu due to the admission caused because of COVID-19 positivity and the severe lungs infection coupled with oxygen saturation a week ago, I need to express my gratitutude to the Super Speciality Hospital, Jammu for its outstanding attention, care and medication.”

He said that the team of doctors in the hospital was very dedicated, efficient and deeply committed.

“I appeal people not to wait for things to worsen in any case and contact the hospital authorities at the slightest of dipping oxygen saturation,” he said. “This hospital has a brilliant set of technique to tackle the pendamic successfully and its rate of immortality is almost 100 percent.”

Chrungoo said the hospital employs profound techniques, gaming psychological exercises, massage protocol, IV injectibles with complete focus and also service of food and water.

“I also take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the State administration and also specifically to the Medical and Health Department for its robust and benevolent responses,” he said.

