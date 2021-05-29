LG inaugurates DRDO's 500-bed Covid Hospital

In yet another move to ramp up the healthcare infrastructure to effectively deal with Covid-19 pandemic, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today inaugurated the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) 500 bedded Covid Hospital and dedicated it to Jammu.

Of the total 500 beds here at Bhagwati Nagar Centre, 125 would be Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, while others would be a set of covid-beds with 24 hours oxygen facility. The hospital would be equipped with Ventilators, Monitors, in-house Pharmacy, Diagnostic Facility, X Ray and CT Scan facility, an official statement said.

“I am grateful to Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Hon’ble Home Minister Amit Shah and Hon’ble Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for extending all possible assistance to J&K”, the Lt Governor said.

Speaking on the management of ongoing pandemic and future challenges, the Lt Governor observed that the DRDO hospital, with efficient mechanism will play an important role in adding to the government’s efforts in the fight against Covid pandemic.

“I must congratulate and appreciate Chairman, DRDO Dr. G Satheesh Reddy and his entire team working round-the-clock to build this well-equipped medical facility in record time”, the Lt Governor added.

“Our health infrastructure in Jammu and other areas of the division continues to be the backbone of healthcare services. This hospital too is expected to become fully operational in 3-4 days, after trial run of all the facilities,” he said.

Underlining the importance of providing best healthcare services to the people, especially those living in remote areas, the Lt Governor remarked that the robust health infrastructure in Jammu division with decentralized community health system in the form of Panchayat Covid Care Centres has an extensive outreach even in several far-flung locales. “We have also devised an effective and rapid response system to quickly mobilize the physical and human resources within healthcare delivery apparatus.”

“We all, as society must fight the pandemic together and recalibrate our priorities giving utmost importance to the Covid protocol and vaccination,” he said, adding that “I urge every citizen of J&K to follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour for weeks & months to come to effectively tackle this health crisis.”

Meanwhile, the Lt Governor went around the various sections of the newly established Hospital including Patient’s block, ICU ward, General wards, Pharmacy, wherein, he inspected and enquired about the facilities available for the patients.

He directed the health functionaries to ensure strict compliance of the hospital referral policy for effective patient care management.

It was informed that all the Information and Record would be maintained through Hospital Management Software for effective management of Hospital’s functioning. Wi-Fi facility, water Supply with RO facility, camera surveillance with all safety norms and other essential facilities would be extended to the patients.

Along with Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member Parliament; Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation and Bharat Bhushan, DDC Chairperson Jammu, prominent among others present on the occasion were Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education Department; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Dr. Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Dr. Shashi Sudhan Sharma, Principal & Dean GMC & AH’s Jammu; Anshul Garg, Deputy Commissioner Jammu; Choudhary Mohammad Yasin, Mission Director, NHM and Dr. Renu Sharma, Director Health Services Jammu.

DRDO Officers present were Dr. Lokesh Kumar Sinha, Director DGRE, Dr. Anil Khurana, Chief Engineer R&D North and Sh. Harpreet Singh, Senior Administrative Officer TBRL.