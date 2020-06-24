LG releases e-publications relating to financial transactions in JK

Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today released four important e-publications relating to financial transactions in Jammu and Kashmir here at the Raj Bhavan.

Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department gave a detailed briefing about the publications which included Annual Compendium 2019; Delegation of Financial Powers; Grant of 7th CPC Allowances and the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Leave Travel Concession) Rules, 2019.

He informed that the Annual Compendium 2019 includes implementation of e-procurement policy, Procurement of Goods & Services through GeM and several other amendments relating to Codal formalities.

Delegation of Financial Powers comprises of delegations of financial powers for incurring of Contingent & Miscellaneous Expenditure with respect to Administrative Departments and various Officers; and delegation of Financial Powers to accord Administrative Approval, Technical Sanction and Sanction of Contracts.

Grant of 7th CPC Allowances incorporates grant of various allowances viz Transport Allowance, Children Education Allowance & Subsidy, Grant of Special Allowance for Child Care for women with disabilities and Grant of incentives for acquiring fresh higher qualification.

The Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Leave Travel Concession) Rules, 2019 includes grant of Leave Travel Concession to Government employees and their families during visit within India.

The Lieutenant Governor enjoined upon all officers/officials to adhere to these instructions in the publications in letter and spirit for better financial administration and delivery of services so as to serve the people of J&K efficiently. Since there are several changes in financial administration after formation of Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, these releases are of utmost importance and aim at instilling greater financial discipline in the UT, he added.

Meanwhile, Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department, on behalf of J&K Accounts Employees Association, presented a Demand Draft of Rs 66,000 to the Lt Governor as a contribution to J&K Relief Fund towards the efforts being undertaken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department; Bipul Pathak, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; Mahesh Dass, Director General, Accounts and Treasuries and senior officers were present on the occasion.