Magsaysay award winner Rehman dies

Eminent Pakistani human rights activist and Magsaysay award winner I ARehman, a strong voice for the country’s minorities including Christians and Hindus and an advocate of peace between India and Pakistan, died here on Monday at the age of 90, according to his family.

Rehman, who was born in 1930 in Haryana in the pre-partitioned India, worked as an Editor for various newspapers in his journalistic career spanning more than 65 years and was a founding member of the Pakistan-India People’s Forum for Peace and Democracy, the Dawn newspaper reported.

According to his family, he was diabetic and suffered from high blood pressure and his condition deteriorated a couple of days ago. He is survived by three sons and two daughters.