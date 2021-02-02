Mahore residents protest, demand completion of under-construction road

Scores of people from Mahore sub-division of Reasi Tuesday staged a protest demanding completion of the under-construction Gulabgarh road.

The people from Shabras, Arbais, Badder and Nihoch villages blocked the Mahore-Gulabgarh road at Bagga due to which the vehicular traffic was affected for around three hours.

The protesters said their villages were deprived of a road even in the 21st century. “We face various difficulties due to the absence of a road. Even in this modern age, we carry rations and essential items on our shoulders to our homes,” one of the protesters said.

Ghulam Ali, Naib Sarpanch of Shabras, while talking to Greater Kashmir said, “We demand speedy construction of Gulabgarh road from Dhamni, and Shabras road from Bhal. These roads have been under construction for many years and yet to be completed.”