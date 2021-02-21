Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: February 22, 2021, 1:27 AM

Man found hanging with tree in Rajouri village

Second incident in last 48 hours in border distt
Representational Pic
The body of a middle-aged man from Rajouri’s far flung Narla village was found hanging with a tree in his village under mysterious circumstances on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Ghulam Nabi, son of Noor Mohammad, resident of Narla.

This was the second such incident in the last 48 hours in the district.

Police said that the deceased was found hanging with a tree near his house on Sunday afternoon after which a police team rushed to the spot after walking several kilometres. The body was removed to civil hospital where a post-mortem examination was conducted.

“We have started investigation of the case under relevant sections of law and post mortem examination has been conducted,” Inspector Ajaz Mirza, concerned police post in-charge said.

He said, “The death seems to have taken place in mysterious circumstances.”

In a similar incident, the body of a woman hailing from Panna district of Madhya Pradesh was found hanging with a tree in the fields near Sunderbani town in Rajouri Saturday evening. The deceased was identified as Ram Kali, wife of Ram Aasrey, resident of village Kohni, district Panna of Madhya Pradesh. She had been living in Sunderbani, where the members of her family work as labourers, for the past few years. The police were  investigating the matter under Section 174 CrPC.

