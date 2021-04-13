Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 13, 2021, 10:58 PM

Mayor participates in Baisakhi celebrations

Visits Chati Padshahi
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 13, 2021, 10:58 PM

Mayor Srinagar, Junaid Azim Mattu today visited Gurudwara Chati Padshahi Parbat at Rainawari  to  participate in the celebrations  on the eve of  Baisakhi.

He was accompanied by  senior officers of the Corporation and concerned corporators of the areas.

Trending News

NIF condoles demise

NIT Srinagar hosts virtual extempore competition

Representational Photo

Drug peddler arrested in Anantnag

Greater Kashmir

'War of Words, Asian Parliamentary Debate Competition 2021' | Use your skills to benefit society: Prof Ayub to law students

During his visit, Mattu met Bhai Harbans Singh head Granthi Gurudwara Chati Padshahi and asked him for any assistance to be provided on the occasion.

He also interacted with Sikh Community there and extended warm wishes to the people on the occasion of Baisakhi. He prayed for the prosperity ,happiness, success , good health of the people.

Mattu on the occasion passed directions to the concerned officers to ensure proper sanitation and other related functions and necessary arrangements to be looked after. He also visited SheetalNath temple and Zeethyaar Temple to be a part of celebrations on the eve of Nawreh festival.

Related News