Mayor participates in Baisakhi celebrations

Mayor Srinagar, Junaid Azim Mattu today visited Gurudwara Chati Padshahi Parbat at Rainawari to participate in the celebrations on the eve of Baisakhi.

He was accompanied by senior officers of the Corporation and concerned corporators of the areas.

During his visit, Mattu met Bhai Harbans Singh head Granthi Gurudwara Chati Padshahi and asked him for any assistance to be provided on the occasion.

He also interacted with Sikh Community there and extended warm wishes to the people on the occasion of Baisakhi. He prayed for the prosperity ,happiness, success , good health of the people.

Mattu on the occasion passed directions to the concerned officers to ensure proper sanitation and other related functions and necessary arrangements to be looked after. He also visited SheetalNath temple and Zeethyaar Temple to be a part of celebrations on the eve of Nawreh festival.