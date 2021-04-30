MD KPDCL visits healthcare facilities

In order to take stock of power supply to various health care facilities in the summer capital, Managing Director Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), Dr Basharat Qayoom today visited various Hospitals and Receiving Stations for ensuring hassle free power supply.

During the course of visit at Government JLNM Hospital Srinagar, the MD was informed that Hospital Mechanical Engineering Department has augmented backup facility for power supply by way of installing 02 No 600 KVA and 300 KVA Gen Sets. The existing 250 KVA already installed shall be phased out.

The Superintendent JLNM Hospital informed MD KPDCL that the Gen Sets will be commissioned at an earliest.

The MD also paid a visit to Receiving Station Rainawari feeding JLNM Hospital and directed Executive Engineer Sub Transmission Division 1st Srinagar for ensuring essential feeder supply to Hospital and remove all hindrances, including segregation of connections where ever needed.

Later, the MD visited Kashmir Nursing Home Sonawar Srinagar to take stock of power supply and was informed that there are no issues in providing round the clock supply. He was informed that there is sufficient backup supply through Gen Sets available. He also visited newly commissioned oxygen plant at Kashmir Nursing Home.