MERC congratulates Idhries Ahmad

Media Education Research Centre (MERC), University of Kashmir, on Saturday extended heartfelt congratulations to Idhries Ahmad, Communication Officer and Storyteller, UNICEF for being awarded ‘Long Service Award’ by the United Nations.

Ahmad has been awarded “in recognition of 10 years of dedicated service to the United Nations in support of its goals and mandate”, according to the award certificate issued by Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Based in New Delhi, Ahmad, a MERC passout (batch 2000-01) has over 18 years of professional experience in digital media, content management, research and journalism, working with UN agencies and media.

In her congratulatory message, Dr Aaliya Ahmed, Head MERC said in a statement that the achievement and success is the result of Ahmad’s hard work and dedication.