MeT predicts more rainfall today

Rains lashed Kashmir on Tuesday while the higher reaches received fresh spell of snowfall even as the Meteorological Department predicted the wet spell will continue till Wednesday and a significant improvement in weather from Thursday.

While it started raining in summer capital Srinagar on Monday, intensity of the rainfall picked up during Tuesday with 7.1 millimetre rainfall recorded during last two days.

The Valley higher reaches including Sonamarg recorded fresh snowfall since Monday night, MeT officials said.

The Meteorological Department forecast has said the ongoing wet spell will continue on Wednesday with possibility of

widespread rainfall likely to affect surface transport. However, isolated rainfall is likely till Wednesday afternoon, the MeT forecast said.

The MeT advisory has warned that inclement weather for the next two days, especially on Wednesday with moderate to heavy rain or snow could disrupt traffic on various important roads including 270-kilometre Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

The MeT department has also advised the farmers to postpone all kinds of farm activities till Wednesday. The MeT advisory has asked people to remain alert and cautious of possible thunderstorms, lightning.

Meanwhile, as per MeT data, Qazigund recorded almost 4 mm rainfall while Pahalgam recorded 6 mm, Kupwara 14.8 mm, Kokernag 6.6 mm during Monday and Tuesday.

The inclement weather caused sharp fall in temperatures. The day temperature in Srinagar had touched almost 21 degrees Celsius last week, however, people could be seen once again using woollen clothes and heating appliances for the last two days as temperatures have dropped sharply.

Srinagar recorded 15.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 8.8 degrees Celsius minimum temperature on Monday night. As per MeT department, Gulmarg recorded 0.3 degrees Celsius on Monday night and 4.8 degrees Celsius on Monday.