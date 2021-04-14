Militant, 3 OGWs arrested in Kulgam: Police

Police on Wednesday said they have arrested a militant and three over-ground workers (OGWs) in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

A police official said that police along with the army established a Naka at village Bogund.

“As the checking was on, four persons traveling in a Maruti vehicle were signalled to stop. They tried to escape but were apprehended by the search party,” he said.

“Among them one was was identified as Zeyan Ahmad Dar of Ushkura, Baramulla. He was missing from a Shopian religious seminary for last one month and had joined Jaish-e-Muhammad militant ranks. Three others were his associates, all OGWs. They were identified as Zahid Nazir Mantoo of Feeripora village, Umer Yousuf Bhat of Feeripora village and Muzafar Ahmed Banday of Mandujan village, all from Shopian district. Arms and ammunition were recovered from them,” the police official said.

He said case FIR no. 53/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Kulgam and investigations set into motion.

Meanwhile, police claimed to have arrested two suspects from Dadsara, Tral.

“Toy pistols, mobile phones and military uniforms were recovered from their possession,” a police official said.

He said further investigations are on.