Militants opened fire on security forces in Imamsahib village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday afternoon.

A police official said that at around 3 pm militants fired upon a joint party of police and CRPF, who were manning a check post in Imamsahib village, 9 kms from Shopian town.

“It, however, did not cause any harm to the forces,” said the official.

He said that soon after the attack, the forces cordoned the area to nab the attackers.