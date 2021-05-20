Minimal Invasive Procedure at SMVDN Hospital saves life of 83 year old patient

A 83-year old gentleman suffering from perforation of Gall bladder, a rare and life threatening complication related to gallstones with high morbidity and mortality due to delayed diagnosis got a new lease of life after he underwent a minimally invasive procedures comprising of Image guided drainage followed by Laparoscopic adhesiolysis and cholecystectomy at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Super Speciality Hospital.

In a statement the hospital administration said that the patient hailing from Srinagar was admitted to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Super Speciality Hospital wherein he was evaluated by Dr. Suhail Khuroo, Senior Consultant Surgical Gastroenterology and Minimal Access Surgery and team.

“Owing to Abdul Rashid’s age the team of doctors felt performing a major surgery can be a high risk one so they planned for minimally invasive treatment. In this treatment, first the patient was subjected to CT guided percutaneous drainage of bilious fluid under the aegis of radiology team comprising of Dr Geetanjali Gupta, Dr Avinash Razdan and Dr Ishmeet Kaur and the once the patient recovered, Dr Khuroo performed Laparoscopic Adhesiolysis with Cholecystectomy. The surgery was successful and patient was discharged in stable condition thus avoiding a big scar and prolonged hospital stay. Today the patient is leading a normal life,” the statement reads.

“The case study makes Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Super Speciality Hospital as one of the leading hospital in the region with the expertise to perform complex procedures including Laparoscopic and open GI surgeries including GI cancers,” it said.