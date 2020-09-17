Minimum support price mechanism for farmers will continue: Tomar

Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism for farmers will continue and that the mechanism will not be impacted by two proposed legislations.

Moving for consideration The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020′ in LokSabha, Tomar said the bills are aimed at making farming profitable.

The minister also clarified that these bills would not have any impact on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism which will continue.

Further, he assured that these proposed legislations would not encroach upon the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Acts of the states.

“These two bills will ensure that farmers get better prices for their produce. They will not be subject to the regulations of mandis and they will be free to sell their produce to anyone. They will also not have to pay any taxes.

“These bills will increase competition and promote private investment which will help in development of farm infrastructure and generate employment,” Tomar said. The minister noted that because of these two reform bills farmers will be able to connect directly with big business and exporters, and will be able to make farming profitable.