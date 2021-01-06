Missing youth found dead near Rajouri bus stand: Police

A youth hailing from Bela Colony locality of Rajouri town was found lying dead under mysterious conditions near main bus stand after which police have started investigation into the matter and have detained few people for questioning.

Deceased have been identified as Muhammad Zahoor son of Muhammad Shakoor, and a resident of Bela colony locality of Rajouri town.

Officials of police said that the said boy was missing from December 28 and a FIR of kidnapping and missing was also registered in police station Rajouri and investigation into the matter was going on.

” On Wednesday afternoon, police developed some vital clues and recovered the missing boy’s body from bushes near main bus stand of Rajouri.” said officials adding that body was taken to Rajouri GMC Associated Hospital where medicolegal formalities, post mortem examination was conducted.

We have recovered the body of the missing youth from the Rajouri Bus stand. Investigation into the matter is going on and a FIR already stand registered in police station Rajouri.” SSP Rajouri Chandan Kohli said.