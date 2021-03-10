More powers delegated to Chief Secretary

The J&K government today delegated more powers to the Chief Secretary.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Presidential Order S.O.No.3937 (E) dated 31st October, 2019 read with the third Proviso to Rule 7 and with Rule 43 of the Transaction of Business of the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Rules, 2019 and in continuation to Government Order No. 810-JK (GAD) of 2020 Dated 01.09.2020, the Lieutenant Governor orders the following:

The Entry No. 1(G) in Annexure ‘A’ of the Government Order No. 810-JK (GAD) of 2020 dated 01.09.2020 shall be substituted as under i.e., (G) Appointment of non-gazetted staff on the recommendations of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board in General Administration Department (GAD), Housing and Urban Development, Information Technology, Science and Technology, Law, Justice and Parliamentary – Affairs, Estates, Forest, Ecology and Environment, Information and Mining,” an order read.

In reference to 01.09.2020 order, it states that (powers have been delegated) to approve referral of vacancies to Public Service Commission and Services Selection Board as the case may be and acceptance of action taken by the Administrative Departments in (Regular Departmental Action) RDAs initiated on the recommendations of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).

“In cases where the action taken is not found appropriate, such cases shall be placed for the consideration of the Lieutenant Governor,” it states. “To approve cases of diversion of forest land and wildlife clearances for developmental projects for submission on ‘PARIVESH’ portal of Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF),” it reads and also it referred to sanction of Leave Travel Concession.