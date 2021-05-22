MoS PMO promises sufficient COVID vaccines for Kashmir

Promising sufficient vaccines for Kashmir, Minister of State (MoS) in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh Saturday appealed the Kashmir leaders to push forward the vaccination drive in Kashmir.

A statement of BJP issued here said that chairing a meeting of the BJP Kashmir unit on the COVID-19 crisis in Kashmir, Singh said, “Rising above political and ideological differences, it is the responsibility of all of us to save the paradise of Kashmir by unitedly fighting the onslaught of COVID-19.”

He said that the elected representatives, social activists, religious heads and senior leaders could play a vital role in turning the vaccine drive launched into a mass movement.

Singh said that a successful vaccination campaign in Kashmir would send a positive message across the country.

He appreciated the manner in which the civil society in Kashmir was working in unison with the local administration.

Singh said that he had instructed the Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir to rope in community leaders in organising people-friendly vaccination camps at the earliest and added that sufficient doses of vaccine would be made available soon.