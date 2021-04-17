Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema urges people to get vaccinated

Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) Jammu and Kashmir – an amalgam of various religious bodies headed by Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq – on Saturday expressed serious concern over the second wave of COVID-19 infections and appealed people of J&K to get vaccinated.

The MMU also asked the people to hold special prayers in the Muslim fasting month of Ramadhan seeking refuge from the Almighty against the deadly outbreak.

“Keeping in view the Shariah and Islamic teachings and to protect themselves and others from the lethal virus, there is a dire need to strictly follow the COVID-19 SOPs and most importantly getting administered with the Covid vaccine,” the MMU said in a statement here.

The amalgam said Muslim scholars of reputed Islamic institutions across the world have stressed upon Muslims to get COVID-19 vaccine shots that is in keeping with the Islamic rulings.

“So, all the constituents of MMU including its chairman Mirwaiz Umar fervently appeal to the people of Jammu & Kashmir not to pay heed to rumours about vaccination and go for it as soon as possible,” the statement said.

The MMU also condemned the authorities for continuing to keep the Mirwaiz under house arrest even in Ramadhan despite repeated appeals to release him so that he could resume his responsibilities in the holy month. The MMU said “such anti-Muslim acts are unfortunate to say the least.”