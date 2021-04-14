Ambedkar had proposed Sanskrit as official language: CJI Sharad Bobde

Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde on Wednesday said B R Ambedkar had proposed Sanskrit as the “official national language” of India as he understood the political and social issues well and knew what the people wanted.

The CJI also said the ancient Indian text “Nyayshastra” is “not a bit” inferior to Aristotle and the Persian system of logic, and “there is no reason why we should forsake, overlook, and not benefit from the geniuses of our ancestors”.

CJI Bobde was speaking at the inauguration of the academic building of the Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU) here in Maharashtra.

Remembering B R Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary, the CJI said, “Today morning, I was in a fix about which language should I deliver this speech. Today is the birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar which reminds me that the conflict between the language to be used while speaking and the language to be used during work is very old”.

He said the Supreme Court gets many representations on what should be the language of subordinate courts, but I feel this subject is not being looked into.

“But Dr Ambedkar had anticipated this aspect and he had mooted a proposal saying that the official language of the Union of India should be Sanskrit,” the CJI said.

The CJI said he cannot recall whether that proposal, which had signatures of some Maulvis, pandits, priests and Ambdekar, was tabled (in the constituent Assembly). “It was Ambedkar’s opinion that since Tamil is not acceptable in north India it might be opposed there and likewise Hindi will be opposed in south India. But, there is less possibility of opposition to Sanskrit in north India or south India and hence he had mooted that proposal, but it did not succeed,” CJI Bobde said.