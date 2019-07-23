JD (S)-Cong govt in Karnataka falls

The Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka headed by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy collapsed on Monday night capping a 14-month long turbulent tenure, losing a vote of confidence in the Assembly, setting the stage for the BJP’s return to power in the southern state.

After losing the trust vote which missed a couple of deadlines, Kumaraswamy, 59, went to Raj Bhavan and submitted his resignation to Governor VajubhaiVala. The resignation was accepted with immediate effect but Kumaraswamy was asked to continue as caretaker chief minister till alternative arrangements are made.

As many as 20 MLAs– Congress-JDS (17), BSP (1), Independents (2)– skipped the proceedings, reducing the effective strength of the House to 205.

The magic figure for Kumaraswamy to win the trust vote required was 103.

“The motion moved by the Chief Minister has fallen through,” Speaker Kumar announced. Flashing the victory sign after the voting, BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa, who is hoping to become the chief minister for the fourth time, described the outcome as a “victory for democracy” as people were fed up with the Kumaraswamy government.