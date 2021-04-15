NIA holds BRICS seminar on misuse of internet

National Investigation Agency (NIA) organised a two-day BRICS seminar on the issue and discussed on engaging multiple stakeholders from both public and private sectors to tackle the misuse of internet and enhancing international co-operation to effectively tackle the exploitation of the internet.

An NIA spokesperson said that the two-day seminar on ‘Misuse of Internet for Terrorist Purposes and Role of Digital Forensics in Terrorist Investigations’ is being organised by the anti-terror probe agency on April 13-14 through virtual mode in which BRICS members from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa are participating.

The seminar was inaugurated by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

The spokesperson said that the BRICS member states in third Counter Terrorism Working Group (CTWG) at White River, South Africa had agreed to establish five sub working groups dedicated to enhance debates over specific challenges on counter-terrorism front. “Thereafter, in fourth CTWG meeting at Brasilia, India was given the Presidency of the sub-working group on ‘Misuse of Internet for Terrorist Purposes’ for one year,” the official said. “In the seminar, 40 experts from the five member countries deliberated upon technical sessions including ‘Exploitation of Social Media as an Arsenal’, ‘Dark web and Anonymizers’, ‘Emerging Technologies and Artificial Intelligence’, ‘Cryptocurrency and Virtual Assets: Vulnerability of Privacy and Online Stealth’, Equipping Law Enforcement Agencies: CT Investigations and Digital Forensics to deal with such challenges,” the official said.