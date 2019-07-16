PM Modi asks ministers to be present in Parliament as per roster

Prime Minister NarendraModi on Tuesday cautioned Union ministers against skipping their roster duties in Parliament and said that he should be given names of all absentee ministers the same evening, sources said.

PM Modi’s displeasure over the issue of absence of ministers came at a BJP’s parliamentary party meeting, where he has in the past often pulled up MPs for absenteeism when it is in session. This is the second time in the month, Modi has expressed unhappiness over the issue of absence of lawmakers in Parliament.

Opposition members have at times raised the issue of absence of ministers. BJP sources said there have been instances when Cabinet ministers or their deputies scheduled to be present in either LokSabha or RajyaSabha were absent.

During the meeting, PM Modi also said the ongoing session can be extended, if required, to pass the government’s legislative agenda, sources added.

Sources, however, stated that extension of the session, which is scheduled to end on July 26, is not on the government’s agenda as of now.

Asking ministers to stick to their roster duties, PM Modi said they should carry out their work as assigned.

And that he should be given details of all the Union ministers who did not attend Parliament despite being asked to be present for the session same evening, sources said. In a briefing after the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters that PMModi asked BJP MPs to nurse their constituencies by playing a leading role in its development and advised them to take up a cause of human sensitivity like eradication of leprosy or tuberculosis and water conservation.