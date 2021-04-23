Prepare list of oxygen plants: MHA to states/UTs

The Centre on Friday directed all states to prepare a list of oxygen producers in their respective jurisdiction and asked them to take steps for the revival of closed units to augment supply to meet the increased demand amid a surge in COVID-19 infections.

In a letter to states, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also said that instances of vehicles carrying oxygen being stopped still continued and directed them to ensure uninterrupted supply and transport of the essential public health commodity.

With a view to make available additional tankers for movement of oxygen, the home ministry is coordinating lifting of high capacity tankers from abroad, including Singapore and the UAE, by Indian Air Force transport planes.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday reviewed the coronavirus situation in the country and suggested various measures to augment the supply of oxygen for medical purposes, according to an official statement. A home ministry expert group is also optimising and rationalising the allocation of oxygen to various states and union territories keeping in view the active cases and to reduce time for movement of medical oxygen, the statement said.