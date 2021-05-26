NC calls for awareness campaigns in villages against vaccine hesitancy

National Conference (NC) leader Hasnain Masoodi Wednesday rued the lack of awareness in rural areas and asked the administration to go for mass awareness campaign to stem out COVID vaccine hesitancy.

In a statement issued here, Masoodi said the lack of awareness among the villagers was impacting the vaccination rate.

“Besides the lack of awareness among the digitally-dark people, it is the range of misconceptions circulating about the side effects, which is affecting the inoculation rates in certain pockets,” he said.

Masoodi impressed upon the government to carry out mass awareness campaigns, particularly in far-flung areas to snap people out of ignorance, hesitancy and misconceptions.

“The local populace is not showing keenness in getting jabbed. This is a worrying trend in view of the imminent third wave of COVID infection. I hope the concerned divisional and district authorities will take note of the situation and do whatever is possible to break the myths associated with the vaccines and also spread general awareness among the masses about the COVID crisis and indispensability of vaccines in curbing it. It is high time to get rid of misconceptions,” he said.