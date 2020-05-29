Today's Paper
UPDATED: May 30, 2020, 12:50 AM

NC, PDP, JKAP greet people on Kheer Bhawani Mela

UPDATED: May 30, 2020, 12:50 AM
Political parties on Friday greeted people on the eve of Mela Kheer Bhawani.

In their message, National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah and Vice President, Omar Abdullah said the Mela symbolizes multi religious and tolerant ethos of J&K which has been an epitome of harmony and brotherhood. The duo wished the day to be harbinger of happiness and peace.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) extended greetings to people on the eve of Mela. A party spokesman said for centuries the Mela has been an epitome of harmony and brotherhood and there was a need to strengthen the bond of togetherness between various sections of the society.

He urged the Pandit community to pray for J&K’s prosperity and peace.

President J&K Apni Party (JKAP) Altaf Bukhari also extended greetings to the people, especially Kashmiri Pandit community on the eve of the Mela. Bukhari said the festival epitomizes mutual brotherhood and communal harmony in J&K. “This festival offers a shining example of unity in diversity of cultures, regions and religions for the whole world,” Bukhari said.

He prayed and hoped that the festival would usher in peace, progress and prosperity for people of J&K. Bukhari said Kashmiri Pandits were an important part of J&K’s pluralistic ethos and the distinctive culture was incomplete without the dignified return of Kashmiri Pandit brethren. The National Conference’s district President, Ganderbal Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar also wished Pandit community on the Mela.

The PDP Youth Secretary Arif Laigaroo also extended greeting to people on the eve of Mela. While praying for peace and prosperity of J&K, Laigaroo said the festival was a shining example of unity in diversity of cultures, regions and religions.

