'New single dose vaccine shows protection against COVID19'

Representational Photo. Source: Flickr
Scientists have developed a new vaccine candidate against COVID19 based on the yellow fever vaccine, a single dose of which protects hamsters and monkeys from infection with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

The researchers at the Rega Institute at KU Leuven in Belgium are currently preparing for clinical trials of the vaccine candidate.

To develop the vaccine, tentatively named RegaVax, the researchers inserted the genetic code of the SARS-CoV-2 virus spikes into that of the yellow fever vaccine.

RegaVax is a vector vaccine which uses the genetic code of the yellow fever vaccine virus as a carrier for the genetic code of the coronavirus spikes.

According to an early version of the research paper accepted for publication in the journal Nature, the researchers tested the vaccine in healthy hamsters and monkeys, with another group of the animals receiving a placebo.

