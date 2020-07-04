Newspaper editors' fraternity calls on Advisor Khan, projects demands

A deputation of editors of Kashmir-based newspapers Saturday called on Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan here and projected several demands.

The five-member deputation led by Editor-in-Chief of Kashmir News Service, Muhammad Aslam and including, Manzoor Anjum, Tahir Mohudin, Rashid Rahil and Farzana Mumtaz apprised the Advisor of various issues regarding the welfare of editors of the Valley newspapers.

The deputation discussed streamlining of advertisement, Media Policy and other issues with the Advisor.

The Advisor gave a patient hearing to the visiting deputation and assured them that all their genuine issues would be taken up with the appropriate quarters for redressal.

Meanwhile, several other deputations and individuals also met the Advisor and apprised him of their issues.

A deputation of Panches and Sarpanches led by Chairman Block Development Pulwama, Omar Jaan apprised the Advisor of the developmental issues related to the Panchayats of the area.

Saqib Yousuf, Chief Area Manager Northern Railways Kashmir also met Advisor Khan.