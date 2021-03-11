NHRC mulls research on key issues to help protect rights of marginalised sections of society

The NHRC on Wednesday organised a statutory full commission meeting of all its deemed members and chairpersons of seven national commissions, seeking to identify mechanisms to reduce human rights violations and share best practices to work on a joint strategy towards that goal.

Addressing the meeting, justice P C Pant, member of NHRC, urged all members of the rights panel to suggest human rights issues on which the commission could undertake research in the coming years to protect the rights of the marginalised section of the society. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a statement saying the objective of the meeting was to “identify mechanisms to reduce human rights violation and share best practices to work on a joint strategy for the promotion and protection of human rights of various sections of society”.