No ban on oxygen supply to individuals

Refilled cylinders to be provided to needy patients: Government
Image for representational purpose only. [File: Mubashir Khan/ GK]
J&K government on Tuesday stated that there was no ban on supply of oxygen to individuals in medical need and refilled cylinders would be provided to them after furnishing requisite prescription from a doctor to the control rooms.

The requisite prescription from a doctor can be furnished to the control rooms set up at Director Industries Jammu and Divisional Commissioner Covid control room Kashmir, said a government spokesperson.

The spokesperson, in a series of tweets through the official Twitter handle DIPR-JK, also sought to allay, what he said, “rumours” regarding ban on supply of oxygen to private hospitals and individuals in medical need.

“There are rumours that there is a ban on supply of oxygen to private hospitals & individuals in medical need, in J&K. This is incorrect. It is clarified that there is “no ban whatsoever” for any individual who requires medical oxygen during home isolation based on a medical assessment,” he added.

The spokesperson said that the government also recently received inputs about black marketing and hoarding of oxygen.

“There is also a need to ensure that at a time when there is rising demand for oxygen at hospitals, there is no misuse or hoarding of oxygen. To ensure and facilitate that oxygen is available to patients genuinely needing it, the government has decided that refilled cylinders will be provided to them after furnishing requisite prescription from a doctor to the control rooms.”

