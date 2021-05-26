No referral of COVID patients from GMC Rajouri: MS

The management of Government Medical College Associated Hospital Rajouri Wednesday said that all the life saving drugs, oxygen and other necessary material was available in abundance.

It said that the hospital was not allowing any referrals of the coronavirus patients for the past four weeks and all kinds of COVID-19 patients were being treated here.

Medical Superintendent of hospital, Dr Mehmood H Bajar told Greater Kashmir that they had over 120 COVID-19 patients admitted in three isolation facilities in the hospital.

He said that a few among them were sick while all others were fully stable and patients were being discharged from the hospital on a daily basis.

Dr Bajar said that after the directions of higher authorities, they were not referring any COVID-19 patient to higher facilities and everyone was being treated there only.

Regarding the cause of increase in death rate in hospital in recent past, Dr. Mehmood H Bajar said that the main cause of deaths was late arrival of patients and a few patients who died here were so sick that their lungs were infected more than 60% at time when they landed in hospital.

On being asked for availability of medicines, oxygen and other allied items for treatment of Corona patients, Medical Superintendent Dr. Mehmood H Bajar said that a 1000 LPM oxygen plant is already functional in hospital and we are hopeful of starting a new one of 750 LPM capacity within one week while there is bulk stock of oxygen cylinders also and with this all in hands, we have no oxygen shortage.

“ All kinds of drugs especially Anti Viral drugs are available in abundance in hospital while there was some shortage of some secondary things like oxygen masks but we procured the same in recent weeks and now there is no shortage of what so ever kind.” said Dr. Mehmood.

While replying to a question of allegations from public regarding poor treatment of Corona patients in hospital, Dr. Mehmood said that late arrival of symptomatic patients in hospital is the main cause of deaths and hospital authorities are ensuring the best possible medical treatment of patients with senior doctors are making rounds of the isolation facilities on regular basis.