Northern Command hands over COVID aid to DC Udhampur

Station Commander, Udhampur Military Station Sunday handed over 500 PPE kits, 10,000 masks, 200 oximeters, 10,000 pairs of surgical gloves, large quantity of hand sanitisers and sanitiser refill packs to Deputy Commissioner Udhampur Indu Kanwal Chib on behalf of the Northern Command at Udhampur.

A statement of Army issued here said that since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, Northern Command had been providing all possible assistance to the civil administration and citizens in J&K and Ladakh in their fight against the pandemic.

“Keeping in view the present situation, Northern Command has taken concrete steps towards establishing Special Covid Care Centers, sensitizing people on precautions, provisioning dedicated COVID care to ex-servicemen and collaborating with the civil administration on a host of measures,” the Army’s statement said. “In today’s initiative, the aim was to augment the resources of the local administration with regard to COVID care of the poor and needy. This noble gesture will boost the preventive measures in the area restricting the infection load to the minimum.”

The statement said that the Northern Command always strives to support the people in J&K and Ladakh in protecting their lives and responding to the humanitarian causes directly or through the civil administration in a centralised as well as decentralized manner.