Front Page, Today's Paper
GKNN
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 21, 2021, 12:42 AM

Noted writer and wife of Prof Riyaz Punjabi passes away

GKNN
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 21, 2021, 12:42 AM
Tarannum Riyaz [Screengrab]
Tarannum Riyaz [Screengrab]

Dr Tarannum Riyaz, a noted Urdu fiction writer and wife of former Kashmir University Vice Chancellor Riyaz Punjabi, passed away on Thursday. The family sources told the Greater Kashmir that Dr Tarannum died at a hospital in New Delhi at around 9.30 am.

She had tested positive for Covid19 and was put on a ventilator for the past few days.  

Trending News
Representational Image [Source: Pixabay]

Demolition drive held at Saida Kadal

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad distributing ration kits among Shikara-walas in Dal Lake

Ration kits distributed among Shikara-walas in Dal Lake

File Photo of Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz.

DC Srinagar visits various Panchayats

File Photo of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal

CJ issues directions on filing cases

Born in Srinagar, Dr Tarannum was a noted Urdu fiction writer and critic and a former newscaster with the All India Radio.

She was awarded with the SAARC Literature Award in 2014. She has obtained her master’s degree in Urdu and PhD in Education from the University of Kashmir.

She has written or edited nearly a dozen books in Urdu, which have been published/translated in several languages, including English and Hindi. She was a recipient of several national and international awards for her literary works.

Latest News
Representational Image [Source: efes from Pixabay]

Microsoft to retire iconic Internet Explorer on June 15, 2022

Representational Image [Source: leo2014 from Pixabay]

Covid caused 1 mn extra deaths in 29 countries in 2020: Study

Representational Image [Source: Pixabay]

Lockdowns may affect children's fitness: Study

Representational Photo

Lucknow Eidgah 1st religious place to turn into vax centre

Her husband Riyaz Punjabi passed away in New Delhi on April 8, 2021.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News