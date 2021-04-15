Editorial | Take the good, foreswear the bad

While we need to appreciate the beautiful gifts of Allah (SwT) we need to abstain from what is forbidden, as ordained:

‘’Say: Who had forbidden the beautiful (gifts) of Allah, which he had produced for his servants, and the things, clean and pure (which He had provided) for sustenance? Say, They are in the life of this world, for those who believe, (and) purely for them on the Day of Judgement. Thus do we explain the Signs in detail for those who understand.’’ (Al A’raf: 32)

There is a serious question involved in– Who had forbidden the beautiful (gifts) of Allah, which he had produced for his servants, and the things, clean and pure (which He had provided) for sustenance? While as asceticism is taken as a negation of art, and all that is sweet and beautiful in life, there is no sanctity attached to it. Whatever is beautiful in this universe—the art of Allah (SwT) it needs to be fully appreciated, as well as what Allah (SwT) has provided for sustenance.

‘’Say: The things that my Lord had indeed forbidden are: shameful deeds, whether open or secret; sins and trespasses against truth or reason: assigning of partners to Allah, for which He had given no authority; and saying things about Allah of which ye have no knowledge’’ (Al A’raf: 33)

While the beautiful gifts of Allah (SwT) need to be appreciated and whatever He provides for sustenance, we may abstain from what is strictly forbidden, which is categorised as: shameful deeds that have no moral, legal or social sanction—deeds which violate societal norms, trespasses against truth and reason—truth should never become a casualty, it should always be upheld, nor should reason be set aside, come what may. The ultimate in acts forbidden are assigning partners to Allah (SwT) and saying things about Him of which we may have no knowledge.