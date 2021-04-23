Editor's Picks, Today's Paper
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: April 23, 2021, 10:48 PM

Oxygen plant incomplete in Bandipora

Representational Photo
Representational photo

The ‘Oxygen Manifold’ responsible to supply piped oxygen to the patients in the hospitals is yet to be completed here in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, officials said Friday.

The Oxygen plant at District Hospital Bandipora being constructed by the Mechanical and Engineering wing since last year is yet to be complete with officials stating that the work would be completed soon as the construction was nearly completion.

Medical Superintended District Hospital Bandipora Bashir Ahmad Teli said, “The plant will supply high-flow piped oxygen directly to the beds of the patients in need.”

He said that the 20-bedded ward that has been kept on standby for COVID-19 patients was not yet getting piped oxygen from the Oxygen Manifold but the rest of the hospital was getting high-flow medical oxygen through cylinders.

“The department has completed the construction of the building and also laid the pipes while the machinery has been brought to the hospital, which now needs to be installed. According to the engineers, it will take 10 to 12 days,” the Medical Superintendent said.

Related News