PAGD was formed to get J&K's lost identity back: Ramzan

Senior National Conference leader and former cabinet minister Chowdhary Muhammad Ramzan Sunday said that people across Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh should comprehend the cause of formation of Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) and come forward in support of the candidates fielded by the alliance.

Addressing party workers convention in Magam village of Handwara town in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, Ramzan said that not only Kashmiris but people living in Ladakh and Jammu had come across the repercussions of scraping Jammu Kashmir’s special status. “The PAGD has been formed to get back the lost identity of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Ramzan said that when at the top level leaders had come together under one banner keeping aside their difference, it was high time for the voters to show unity at the grass root level and cast vote in favour of PAGD candidates.

He sought votes in favour of PAGD candidate Zahoor Ahmad and appealed people to maintain harmony to keep away the communal forces.