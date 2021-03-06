Pak PM Imran Khan wins trust vote

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday comfortably won a trust vote in the National Assembly, boycotted by the Opposition, days after the ruling party’s high-profile candidate suffered an embarrassing defeat in the hotly-contested Senate elections.

Khan secured 178 votes in the 342-member lower house of Parliament during a special session called after he voluntarily sought a trust vote following the defeat of his finance minister Abdul HafeezShaikh in Wednesday’s elections to the upper house.

The floor test took place without the Opposition as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – an alliance of 11 parties – boycotted the voting, making it easier for Khan to secure the required numbers.

Khan decided to take a vote of confidence after Shaikh was defeated in the Senate election by former prime minister Yusuf RazaGilani. The Opposition demanded the Prime Minister’s resignation after the debacle.

Addressing the House after securing the trust vote, the 68-year-old cricketer-turned politician thanked all lawmakers from his party and allies for supporting him.

Speaker AsadQaiser announced the result, saying Prime Minister Khan had been elected to the post with 176 votes following the 2018 general elections. “Today, he has secured 178 votes,” he said.

The ruling coalition had 181 members but after the resignation of one of its lawmakers, its strength was reduced to 180. The Opposition coalition has 160 members in the House. One seat was vacant.

According to the breakdown, 155 PTI lawmakers out of 156 voted in favour of Khan.

Earlier, unruly scenes were witnessed outside Parliament building when supporters of the ruling alliance tried to disrupt a press conference of Opposition leaders belonging to the PML-N.

Addressing the assembly after his win in a wide-ranging speech, Khan spoke in detail about the abyss of moral decay the country has fallen in and asked the people to help him in his struggle to pull the nation out of it.

“The people can fight against corruption and not just the law,” he said, and urged the judiciary and anti-corruption watchdog to give stern punishment to law evaders and corrupt elements.

Khan criticised Opposition leaders, especially former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, for their alleged involvement in corruption and trying to destabilise his government.

He once again slammed the Election Commission of Pakistan for failing to stop vote buying in the Senate election. “We knew that votes were being purchased and the ECP did nothing,” he said.

Khan also announced plans to bring electoral reforms to ensure complete transparency in elections.

Khan is the second Prime Minister in the history of Pakistan who went to the National Assembly for a voluntary vote of confidence, Geo TV said.

Then prime minister Sharif had sought a voluntary vote of confidence from Parliament after his reinstatement was granted by the Supreme Court in 1993.