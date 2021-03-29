Today's Paper, World
Press Trust of India
Islamabad,
UPDATED: March 30, 2021, 12:54 AM

Pak Prez, Defence Minister test positive for COVID-19

Representational Image
Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak have tested positive for COVID-19, it emerged on Monday, nearly a week after Prime Minister Imran Khan had contracted the disease.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. May Allah have mercy on all COVID-affected. Had first dose of the vaccine but antibodies start developing after second dose that was due in a week. Please continue to be careful,” the president tweeted on Monday.

Later, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail tweeted that Defence Minister PerwaizKhattak, 71, had also tested positive for the virus. “PerwaizKhatak is diagnosed with Covid positive. Get well soon PK,” Ismail wrote. Prime Minister Imran Khan, 68, tested positive for the coronavirus on March 20. His wife BushraBibi also tested coronavirus positive the same day.

