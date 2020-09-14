Today's Paper, World
IANS
Islamabad,
UPDATED: September 15, 2020, 12:44 AM

Pak schools to re-open today

IANS
Islamabad,
UPDATED: September 15, 2020, 12:44 AM
Representational Pic

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said it was the priority of his government and the nation’s collective responsibility to ensure that every child can go to school safely as educational institutes across the country will reopen on Tuesday after a six-month-long closure due to Covid-19.

Educational institutions in the country will begin reopening in phases, following a fall in new coronavirus case numbers, ending the long closure that led to exam cancellations and introduction of online classes, The Express Tribune reported.

Trending News

Mirwaiz continues to be under house arrest: Hurriyat M

2 bakery shops penalized in Srinagar

J&K Special Tribunal staffer bereaved

3 brick kilns sealed in Anantnag

Welcoming millions of children back to school, the premier assured the people that the government has worked to endure that school operations align with public health safety rules on coronavirus.

“Tomorrow we will welcome millions of children back to school. It is our priority and collective responsibility to ensure that every child can go to school safely to learn.

“We have worked to ensure that school operations are aligned with public health safety rules on Covid-19,” Khan tweeted.

Latest News
Representational Pic

1590 new cases, 18 deaths in J&K

Representational Pic

Testing tripled, more cases traced in September: Govt

GMC Anantnag gets ICMR nod for RT-PCR testing

DHSK orders resumption of all surgeries in non-COVID hospitals

According to Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, higher education institutions and senior school classes will reopen on Tuesday, classes six till eight will open on September 23, and on September 30 primary classes will reopen.

Related News