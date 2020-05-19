Pakistan criticises new domicile law for Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan on Tuesday termed as “illegal” India’s new domicile rules in Jammu and Kashmir, alleging that it was in clear violation of the UN resolutions and agreements between the two countries.

“The new domicile law is illegal and in clear violation of the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions, international law including the 4th Geneva Convention and bilateral Agreements between Pakistan and India,” the Foreign Office said. It also alleged that the domicile law is aimed at changing the demographic structure of the Valley.