Pakistan observes July 13

Pakistan observed July 13 as Kashmir Martyrs Day by paying homage to the people of Kashmir, who lost their lives in the revolt against the Dogra dynasty in 1931.

Pakistan military chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said the day was declared as national day soon after the birth of India and Pakistan in 1947 and was observed by all sections cutting across political and ideological affiliations.

“Every single drop of blood shed shall not be forgotten nor forgiven,” Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) DG Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also tweeted, saluting the people of Kashmir.

“Today, on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs’ Day, we salute the people of Kashmir for their ongoing struggle. The martyrs of July 13, 1931 were the ancestors of today’s Kashmiri resistance,” he said.

Sardar Masood Khan, President of Pakistan Administered Kashmir, has written off any chances of table talks between India and Pakistan.

He said: “India has changed dynamics of the area unilaterally. So we would not sit with them around the negotiating table.”