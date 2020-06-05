Pakistan shuts over 3,000 shops as COVID19 cases rise to 4,896

Pakistani authorities backed by security forces shut down more than 3,000 shops and markets across the country in a series of raids for violating social distancing regulations, after COVID-19 cases surpassed those in neighbouring China.

Pakistan on Friday reported 68 more coronavirus-related deaths, raising its overall fatalities to 1,838. As many as 4,896 more people tested positive in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day infections, bringing the overall to 89,249.

Prime Minister Imran Khan asserted that over 175,000 volunteers have helped to enforce the official guidelines to contain the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

Friday was the third consecutive day when a record number of COVID-19 cases were reported in Pakistan after the Eid holidays and easing of lockdown restrictions at the end of May.

Sindh province reported 33,536 infections, Punjab 33,144, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 11,890, Balochistan 5,582, Islamabad 3,946, Gilgit-Baltistan 852 and Kashmir 299.