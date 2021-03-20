Paris begins month-long lockdown

A month-long coronavirus lockdown went into effect in Paris and other French regions on Saturday as the country is struggling to contain a third wave of the pandemic.

About one in three of the 67 million people living in the country is affected by the tougher measures, reports dpa news agency.

But this lockdown will be lighter than previous versions.

In 16 administrative districts, all non-essential shops must close but book and music stores are allowed to stay open.

Schools can also welcome students. People are allowed to move around outside, but only within a radius of 10 kilometres from their place of residence.

The situation in the greater Paris region is of particular concern.

One of the hardest-hit countries in Europe, France has so far reported 4,242,145 confirmed coronavirus cases and 91,833 deaths.