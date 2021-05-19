Part 1 | Of the Pinks and Pales

“Amanat!… Amanat!… Take us out of here!” Some surreal voices emergent from the bottom of the well, try desperately to reach out to their listener. A well very deep and dark, with a circumference a little less than a small pool; its craggy walls, always soggy, percolating with the gothic tales of ferocious human-endings, lined with irregular, roughly-hewn stones, and some snarly vines sprouting from the crevices between these stones, which descend to a depth of hundreds of feet before meeting the black water — a slush which has always abhored the daylight and preferred to hide within its dark, slimy bossom, perpetually, the manifold thick-sheaths of dreadful sighs and mournful cries of a myriad souls that the well has gorged into its unfathomable depths; whence these entrapped souls cry balefully, trying but futilely to reach the ears of the people of the world above. May it be any season of the year, the wailings, never stopping, try in vain to lay bare the endings of the miserable tales of the people of the land, before the visitors who visit this beautiful garden, Badaamwari, which, in comparrison with other gardens of the valley, looks different altogether, like some newly wed bride, very shy and humble, but which has brought with it a freshness of the air and colors which, though they break up the clitché of the old family, but, never fail to put in also a little queer strangeness into it. No matter what the season, these ominous echoes of the throes of these miserable lot, hidden in the dark underworld of the well, keep on resounding with a feverish pitch; when the clairvoyance of a person or two, rambleing in the lawns, does make them turn their heads in the direction, as if to look out for these lost voices of the land.

A late-afternoon of the year 2020 A.D. wields its brush over the hazy-horizon which catches Amanat unawares — a man in his 40s, with a withered, freckled face, and sharp, albino eyes; his ragged clothes defining the insouciance which can belong to an artist only, and worn-out leather sandals describing the saga of the long beaten roads they have treaded — and catches him unawares with all the mesmerising hues of the Autumn’s palette, and, as lazily he lies over the olive turf of the famed Badaam Wari,– with Faulkner’s As I Lay Dying in his hands, whose pages he loves to thumb through wherever and whenever he finds the time for it these days –, its softness and cool-care soothes out his taut nerves. Amanat, a nonchalant wanderer through the bazars of the time, where all the ritz and oestantatiousness of the world seems to be lost for him, as it never for a moment now behoves his grey eyes which he has been regularly feeding upon the marvelous, imaginative worlds of many great authors from different eras of time. A sprinkle of yellow dust resembling some gossamer cascade, flowing over the firmament, selects him from among the noisily moving visitors of the garden and drapes his face and lets him see all the natural hues through this canary filter. As a result, his vista morphs into a mythic landscape; of the olive cedars having the poutice of orange rubbed onto their sides, by the dextrous hands of the season; of long lines of the golden, serpentine ribbons painted by the sun setting behind Koh-e-maraan, creeping slowly over the chartreuse turf and vanishing into the umber crevices of the purple thickets, — no less than some Pissaro scene, — ; some beautiful ballerinas from the ‘Palette of Nature’ balleting to the outro of Autumn; of some gigantic, mauve, filigreed mountains which pride in their reflections shimmeringly swimming across the fuchsia-tinted-waters of Dal lake. And as he lies supine on the turf, amid the thyme-scented breeze of the garden, he watches this anonymous dust overwhelm his whole body, and the kaleidoscope of his mind finds the time opportune to present the drama which lie unfolded over some 20 years of his quadragenarian life, when one day, his beloved Sheeba revealed to him her family’s reluctance in getting her married with Amanat, mainly because of the prohibitions her clan had laid down many centuries before, forbidding its members from marrying the outsiders, and Amanat’s affiliations with an armed, resistance underground-group had made this opposition to their marriage more severe. Sheeba, then a beautiful lady of 17 years, lacking a month or two, had landed suddenly into the strange quietude of his heart, on that beautiful, spring day of the year 1998, and sprouted many a beautiful flower therein, when she got admitted to the Engineering college much reputed for its excellence, in the entire state.

Life has a specific role for each one of us, and The Director seated high above, sees to it that we have our entry and exuent at the appropriate times. So happened with Amanat and Sheeba. A stroke of destiny brought them together in the prime of life, with the common tie being the subject Architecture for which they shared a great passion. Sheeba, very daring and lively girl: when her modesty always called upon her to have a usually light-colored dupatta draped around her frizzy, chestnut hair, a curl or two would always escape its confinement and dangle upon the brow of bright pink extending into the ridge of nose which, in the profile, had that culmination in a slightly raised curve, a little more reddish-pink than the rest of the face, the beauty of which is always a rarity to see amongst innumerable faces, her beauty enriched by the pure clime of the land she belongs to, called Wagrul — placed amid some beautiful, fir laden hills — a hamlet which never got highlighted on the maps of the world because of the immense mythical proportions it carries about its people, their beliefs and traditions, which connect them with the Dard tribe of the great Himalayan abode, ‘people of the hills‘ as they were called, from where Sheeba’s ancestors had migrated a long time before to this village of Kashmir; a village of immense natural beauty, confined aptly within these richly arboured hills, thick mists of the seasons, and salubrity of the clime. Numerous rivulets criss-cross the village, making the soil very fertile and dotted with small houses scattered all over the place, in various clusters, beset with crofts, and almost every family is related with husbandary, and in addition, while indoors, their artistic hands weave beautiful, intricate designs over their heavy fur-clothings and sequined headgears adorned with resplendent floral bouquets, a heirloom bequested through many generations; bleatings of their sheep and goats, which every family rare, still fill their mud-dyked courtyards with some natural musical minors and majors at sunrise and sunset, when, as a daily ritual, the quadrupeds, accustomed to stance-phase and swing-phase gaits, tread the much beaten dells and knolls of the forbidden village, while leaving and entering their pens. So will it send a pair of roosters, flying, to sit atop the palisade door and fill the courtyard of Sheeba’s house with sweet cock-a-doodle-doos. Though liberalism has seeped into every house of the village, and started the great tremors of modernity which have made quiver even the hard walls of conservativeness, but a marriage outside their clan is still considered a taboo, for which a carmine sky at sundown never fails to fill their hearts with horrors and tinges of great penitence.

Amaanat, from his very childhood, had been a boisterous lad, much fond of discovering his own ways and methods of exploring the world; very mischievous boy, whose frolicking would send his every neighbour wishing for his sweet presence amidst them. A cynosure of his parents, both teachers by profession, had a great pampering in his childhood when to remain throughout the day in the nearabouts of Koh-e-maraan, letting his eyes to revel in the landscape abounding in the exotic insects and flowers of unimaginable colors, particularly the erect sentinels, bright pink lotuses, scattered over the lake, with intricate and narrow pathways between these flowers, for the shikaras to wade through, would keep his eyes riveted to them for long durations. That’s how he used to while away the long hours of loneliness, in the absence of either of his parents whom their profession would compel to leave early in the morning, and return back home, almost at the sundown. Thus the lonely Amanat would spend his time in Badaamwari, where this deep and wide well of miseries would keep him glued to the spot, with his eyes creeping over its unhewn stones, and his mind imprinted with the macabre associated with it. He would reminisce about the horrid stories of tormenting deaths dealt to many a people, turned derelict into its unfathomable depth; stories of the gore he had come to know from his parents and grandparents. And, in particular, there was that almond tree, very surreal in shape and whose colors spoke of the abode of heaven, whence only such a tree could get its birth and, by some anamoly, have its desent upon this place of the planet. It stood a few metres away from the well, to its north side, where Amanat, since his boyhood, used to come and sit under its umbrage, all Pink and Pale, and get lost into that pinkinsh interstices of flowers with crimson sprokets over their bodies, complemented by viridian green leaves, against the azure sky. This tree would aver and anon shudder and pulse jubilantly and throw over him some Pinks of hearty welcome, and sing some deities with every rustle of its foliage, and would, alongwith the others of its kind, send the sweet fragrance wafting hundreds of yards through the cool air of March.

He had a great urge, right from his childhood, to make his mark in some artistic field, which culminated in his joining the Engineering College situated at the outskirts of the city, in the year of the great upheaval and tumultuousness i.e, 1994. The time during which the whole Kashmir was rattled far and wide: when shrill sounds of piercing bullets from the kalashnikovs and their echoes reverberating in the silent valleys would shiver the much tranquil mountain ranges and sound a bugle for the populace for its accumulation in the frigid grounds, for days together and witness a large number of security vehicles cruise and start the cordon and search operations, so as to scrounge the areas from gun-weilding boys whose effeminate faces had been still unfamiliar with the sharp edges of shaving razors, and whose ears still rang with the sweet bed-time lullabys and the mysterious sagas from The Thousand and One Nights; when huge bangs from the explosions and deep thuds of the mortars would shake off the dust from every crevice of the gloomy, aged houses; when the midday sun was never able to remove from the horizon the russet of the much aching and bleeding hearts of the melancholic land. And it was in the year 1998, when Sheeba joined the college, that she fell for Amanat who was a few years senior to her, mainly because of his carefree looks and unruliness as if belonging to some other world whose secrets he wouldn’t divulge to anyone, and his sombre face upon which no jocundity could bring some creases of smile. He would always try to avoid her queries about their being in love. Badaamwari was their much loved spot where they would meet and spend some time, away from the hustle, and busy in their views about the world they were surrounded with, their wishes and cravings for the greatly needed, envisioned world, beneath the same almond tree which, as if happy for the couple, would embrace them both with its shade and freshness of the breeze and keep sprouting the pink blossoms, intermittently, over their heads.